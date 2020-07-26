Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

PTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

PTI stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

