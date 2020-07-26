PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

PetIQ stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will Santana sold 24,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $773,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,667 shares of company stock worth $2,388,649. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

