Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $113.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 18.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 50.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 86,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

