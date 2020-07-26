Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. National Bank Financial currently has $59.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of BEP opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

