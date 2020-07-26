Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

