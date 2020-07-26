Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

