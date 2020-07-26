Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 1.3%

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47, 25,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 64,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 70.06%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

