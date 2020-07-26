Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.38), 3,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

