Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 2,366,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after buying an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Analyst Recommendations for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

