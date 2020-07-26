Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $13.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

SWIR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.27. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 783,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

