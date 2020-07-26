iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

