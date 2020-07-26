iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TopBuild
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TopBuild
Brookfield Renewable Partners Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
Brookfield Renewable Partners Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
Best Buy Upgraded to “Buy” by Wedbush
Best Buy Upgraded to “Buy” by Wedbush
Best Buy Rating Increased to Buy at Piper Sandler
Best Buy Rating Increased to Buy at Piper Sandler
Westaim Shares Down 1.3%
Westaim Shares Down 1.3%
Artemis Alpha Trust Trading 3.2% Higher
Artemis Alpha Trust Trading 3.2% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report