Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Also, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line in the quarters ahead. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,044. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

