Analysts Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Curo Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

CURO stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.50. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Curo Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

