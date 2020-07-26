-$0.51 EPS Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $303,624,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $46,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

