Analysts Anticipate Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Announce -$1.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.39). Myokardia reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($5.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myokardia.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14).

MYOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $126.30.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,161. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after buying an additional 98,924 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.