-$0.08 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.26). Square posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

SQ stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.72 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $228,755,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.