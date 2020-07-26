ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Shares Up 1.3%

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Get ProShares Short FTSE China 50 alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short FTSE China 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.