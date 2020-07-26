Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Novanta reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. William Blair lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,332.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,397 shares of company stock worth $3,823,871 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after buying an additional 325,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $23,741,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $7,514,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.25. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

