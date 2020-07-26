Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 180,241 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,241 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $42,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

