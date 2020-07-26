1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.09% of 1st Source worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SRCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of SRCE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.