Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.48% of Unitil worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.