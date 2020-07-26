Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,212 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $9,149,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

