Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.31% of Insperity worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

