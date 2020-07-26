Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.60 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.