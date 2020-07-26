Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 170 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.90.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

