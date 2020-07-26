Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 103,227 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,227 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,791,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

