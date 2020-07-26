Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.28% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $554.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

