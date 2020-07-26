Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 43,516 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.