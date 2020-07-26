Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,921,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,595,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,550 shares of company stock worth $1,191,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

