-$0.06 EPS Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.26. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.