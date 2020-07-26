Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBBP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

