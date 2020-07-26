Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 201.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,959 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.39% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 392,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 375,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

