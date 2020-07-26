Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 9,167 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Life Storage worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 109.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

