Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

