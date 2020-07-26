ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 476.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

ResMed stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.