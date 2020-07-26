Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 155,024 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,024 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

