Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 16,761 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Camden National were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

