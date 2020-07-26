Gary L. Crocker Sells 117,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $363,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

