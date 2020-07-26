Gary L. Crocker Sells 117,963 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker sold 117,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $363,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 180,241 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 180,241 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co.
1st Source Co. Stock Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
1st Source Co. Stock Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Unitil Co.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Unitil Co.
Lamar Advertising Co Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Lamar Advertising Co Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Insperity Inc Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Insperity Inc Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.60 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc
Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.60 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report