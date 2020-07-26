Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.08. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 171%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 498,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $680,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 213.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

