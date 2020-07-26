Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.02. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

