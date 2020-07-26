Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.55). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 358.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 350.0% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

