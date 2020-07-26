Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. NCR reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. NCR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

