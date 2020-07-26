Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $5.50 at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.78.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,414 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 220,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

