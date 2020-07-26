Livent (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Livent Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNENF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60, 1,042 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80.

Livent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells various lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Other. It offers battery grade lithium carbonate, battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium fluoride; lithium metals in the form of ingots, foils, and rods; and lithium-ion motive power batteries, energy storage batteries, and consumer batteries.

