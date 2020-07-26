Crown’s (CCK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCK. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE:CCK opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 353.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Crown by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Crown by 167.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

