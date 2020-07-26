Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.75.

NYSE CCK opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

