Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of CCK opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Crown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

