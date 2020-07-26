Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

CNI opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after buying an additional 894,767 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

