Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 297,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

