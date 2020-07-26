Compass Point Downgrades Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) to Neutral

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

CLGX opened at $68.17 on Friday. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corelogic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corelogic by 127.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corelogic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

