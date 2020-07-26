Compass Point Downgrades Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) to Neutral

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.
CLGX opened at $68.17 on Friday. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corelogic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Corelogic by 127.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corelogic by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Corelogic Company Profile
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
